Congress MLA Addanki Dayakar slammed BRS' KTR over claims of AI-generated videos, asserting their authenticity. Separately, Congress MP Mallu Ravi filed a police complaint against KTR for alleged derogatory remarks against CM Revanth Reddy.

Congress Refutes 'AI-Generated Video' Claims

Congress MLA Addanki Dayakar on Thursday hit back at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) over his allegations that visual evidence circulating from recent political confrontations was artificially generated.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLA Addanki Dayakar condemned the opposition's allegations, emphasising that the photos and videos in question were captured and broadcast transparently by mainstream media organisations. He said, “BRS leader KTR makes false statements. The broadcast photos and videos are fake, and the content is AI-generated. He said the government and the Congress party are doing this kind of fake videos against the BRS party."

Challenging the opposition's narrative, Dayakar emphasised the authenticity of the documentation and said, "If there is any AI-created content, you can complain against the content, whatever video or photo it is. The photographs and videography were done by all the national channels, state channels, and photographers of different newspapers. So how can you say that it is AI content?"

The Congress MLA further maintained that the opposition's remarks are an attempt to create a negative impression of the administration “He wants to make a negative impression against the government, so people should not trust his words," Addanki Dayakar said.

His remarks came after the BRS leadership accused the ruling Congress government of circulating artificially generated videos to malign party representatives. The Congress, however, maintains that the digital records are authentic documentation of ground events.

BRS leaders had protested outside the Telangana Assembly on Monday, wearing black T-shirts, when they alleged they were stopped, and the incident led to a confrontation between the opposition leaders and police.

Police Complaint Filed Against KTR for Derogatory Remarks

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Congress MP Mallu Ravi filed a police complaint against BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao, seeking legal action over his alleged abusive and derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

In his complaint addressed to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, Ravi sought registration of a criminal case and appropriate legal action against KTR for allegedly making defamatory, derogatory, and insulting remarks against the Chief Minister.

Ravi alleged that KTR, while addressing the media, referred to Revanth Reddy as "CM Revanth Reddy chillar na koduku."

Defamation and Insult Allegations

Describing the remark as "grossly abusive and demeaning", Ravi said it went beyond the permissible limits of political criticism. "The statement was not merely a criticism of any policy, governmental decision, or political action. It was a personal and intentionally derogatory attack upon the reputation and dignity of the Hon'ble Chief Minister," Ravi said in his complaint.

The Congress MP alleged that the remark, made publicly by an elected representative, had the potential to lower the Chief Minister's reputation and expose him to "contempt and ridicule".

Ravi also sought preservation and collection of relevant electronic evidence, stating that the alleged remark had been circulated through television, newspapers, and digital and social media platforms.

He requested the police to initiate action under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to defamation, and Section 352 of the BNS, relating to intentional insult, along with other applicable provisions.

Ravi also referred to procedural requirements under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), including Section 222 relating to prosecution for defamation.

The Congress MP urged the Hyderabad Police to take "prompt and appropriate action in accordance with law" against those found responsible after a fair and impartial inquiry.

(ANI)