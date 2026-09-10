Is Kolkata Next? Nepal’s Flood Disaster Raises Questions About the City’s Climate Risk
After the scary floods in Nepal, everyone's asking: could Kolkata be next? Will our city's low-lying areas go underwater? The truth is, Kolkata isn't completely safe. So, what does the future hold? Is a big flood coming our way?
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
Recent pictures of floods and landslides in Nepal are quite scary. People are worried. The powerful mountain rivers, flash floods, and huge areas going underwater show just how serious the impact of climate change really is.
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
This raises a big question: can a disaster like Nepal's happen in Kolkata? Experts say the two places are geographically very different. But they also warn that we can't completely ignore the flood risk for Kolkata.
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
So, why is Kolkata so vulnerable to floods? The city is a flat, low-lying delta region right on the banks of the Hooghly river. Most of it isn't much higher than sea level. This means heavy rain, a rising river, a choked drainage system, and rising sea levels can easily cause waterlogging. Climate change will only make these extreme weather events worse.
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
The UN's climate change panel, the IPCC, has given a clear warning. Its reports highlight the flood and sea-level rise risks for South Asia's coastal cities. Kolkata is on that list. A rising sea level will have a long-term impact on the entire Ganga delta region, making it a huge challenge for the city's future.
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
It's important to understand that Kolkata's flood risk is not the same as Nepal's. Nepal is a mountainous country. There, heavy rain causes flash floods with powerful currents carrying rocks and debris. Kolkata is flat, so we don't have to worry about that kind of flash flood.
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
Kolkata's real danger is different. We should worry about long-lasting waterlogging and urban floods, not mountain currents. When there's too much rain in a short time, our drainage systems can't cope, and the city floods. The situation gets worse if this happens during high tide in the Hooghly river. Plus, all the concrete buildings and roads stop rainwater from soaking into the ground.
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
Climate change is a huge factor. All over the world, people are worried about extreme weather like heavy rains and heatwaves. For a crowded city like Kolkata, the impact is much worse. Rising sea levels will put even more pressure on our river and drainage systems. Kolkata needs to start planning for these long-term risks right now.
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Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
So, should we expect a Nepal-style disaster? No, a mountain flash flood won't happen here. But that doesn't mean Kolkata is safe. The real threat is a mix of heavy rain, waterlogging, and rising river and sea levels. The solution isn't to panic. We need better urban planning, upgraded drainage, and to protect our wetlands.
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Image Credit : ANI
Can Kolkata Face Floods Like Nepal? Here’s What Climate Science Says
So what do we need to do? To prepare for climate change, just running water pumps during monsoons isn't enough. We need a solid plan. This includes protecting our wetlands, upgrading the entire drainage network, keeping rivers and canals clean, and designing the city to handle extreme rain.
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