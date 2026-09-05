Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi interacted with 82 National Teachers' Awards 2026 recipients on Teachers' Day, advising them to prepare children to usher in 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and groom them into all-round individuals.

Prepare Children for 'Viksit Bharat 2047': Joshi to Teachers

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi interacted with 82 recipients of the National Teachers' Awards 2026 on the occasion of Teachers' Day on Saturday. According to the Education Ministry, the Union Education Minister advised teachers to prepare children to usher in 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. Highlighting the pivotal role of educators, Joshi asserted that students represent the ultimate wealth of the nation and emphasised that they should be groomed to become all-round individuals.

"Union Education Minister Sh @JoshiPralhad interacts with recipients of the 2026 #NationalTeachersAwards. Says teachers must prepare children for ushering in #ViksitBharat2047. Students are the ultimate wealth of the nation and they should be groomed to become all-rounded individuals....Ministers of State Sh @jayantrld and @DrSukantaBJP were also present," said the Education Ministry.

Later, in a post on X, the Union Education Minister extended congratulations to the 82 teachers selected for the National Teachers’ Awards, asserting that through their outstanding contributions, the recipients continue to inspire countless students across the country to reach greater heights. He emphasised that teachers shape the future of children beyond merely imparting knowledge.

"Teachers do more than imparting knowledge; they shape the future. Heartiest congratulations to the 82 teachers selected for the National Teachers’ Awards. Through their dedication, innovation and outstanding contributions, they are inspiring countless students across the country to dream bigger and reach greater heights. My heartfelt gratitude to all teachers who, every day, go beyond imparting knowledge to empower the next generation and strengthen the foundation of a Viksit Bharat. Warm wishes to all teachers on Teachers’ Day!," said Union Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Ministers Interact with Awardees, Pay Homage

Additionally, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary and Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar also interacted with the 82 recipients of the National Teachers' Awards 2026.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar paid homage to the second President of India and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, stating that his profound wisdom and unwavering commitment to education continue to inspire generations.

"Warm greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Teachers’ Day! On the birth anniversary of the eminent philosopher, distinguished scholar, former Professor and the second President of India, Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ji, I pay my respectful homage.His profound wisdom, unwavering commitment to education and invaluable contribution to nation-building continue to inspire generations and remind us of the transformative power of knowledge and learning," said Majumdar.

President Confers Awards, PM Modi Hosts Winners

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu conferred the National Teachers Awards on 48 school teachers at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday. The awardees were selected through a three-stage process at the district, state and national levels. The awardees, comprising 26 men and 22 women, represent 27 states, seven Union Territories and six central government organisations.

Following the Award function, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the National Teachers' Award winners at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, engaging in a light-hearted yet thought-provoking interaction with the awardees on innovative teaching methods, public speaking, screen addiction, drug abuse and the need to "keep childhood alive".

Significance of Teachers' Day

Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a philosopher, scholar and teacher whose legacy continues to be honoured through the day dedicated to educators across the country. (ANI)