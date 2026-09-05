Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited an ISKCON temple on Janmashtami 2026 and offered prayers to Lord Krishna. She highlighted his teachings on duty, truth and righteousness while extending festive greetings and praying for peace, prosperity and happiness.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited an ISKCON temple on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami and participated in the celebrations by offering prayers to Lord Krishna. The temple witnessed a devotional atmosphere as devotees gathered to mark the auspicious festival.

During her visit, Rekha Gupta spoke about the wider significance of Janmashtami and said the festival represents more than the celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth. She described it as an occasion filled with spiritual joy, devotion and positive energy.

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The Chief Minister said the festival is celebrated with great faith not only across India but also by devotees in different parts of the world. According to her, Janmashtami provides an opportunity for people to strengthen their spiritual connection and reflect on the teachings associated with Lord Krishna.

Janmashtami 2026: Krishna’s Teachings Continue To Inspire

Rekha Gupta highlighted the enduring relevance of Lord Krishna’s life and teachings. She said his message encourages people to follow the principles of righteousness, truth, duty and humanity.

The Chief Minister noted that Krishna’s teachings continue to offer guidance in different circumstances of life. His philosophy, she said, can inspire people to make responsible choices and remain committed to their duties while following the path of righteousness.

Delhi CM Extends Janmashtami Greetings

On the festive occasion, Rekha Gupta also conveyed her greetings to people across the country and residents of Delhi. She prayed for Lord Krishna’s blessings to bring happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being to everyone.

She expressed hope that Janmashtami would fill people’s lives with optimism and joy and that the blessings of Lord Krishna would continue to guide families and communities.