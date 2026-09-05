Christian organisations in Bengal have decided to temporarily stop holding prayer meetings in homes. This comes after a string of attacks, with some alleging that Sangh Parivar outfits are behind the violence. The state government says the conflict is over claims of forced religious conversions.

Kolkata: Tensions are rising in West Bengal. Christian organisations have been forced to stop all prayer meetings held in private homes. This decision comes after a series of attacks on prayer gatherings and home-based services in districts like Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, and Purba Medinipur.

The situation got really bad on August 23 in Uluberia, Howrah. A mob barged into a rented house where a prayer meeting was going on. They reportedly thrashed the people inside and vandalised the property.

But this wasn't a one-off incident. There have been other disturbing events across the state, including mobs disrupting funeral services and even demolishing a church that was under construction.

The groups carrying out these attacks claim they are protesting against forced religious conversions. They allege that people are being offered money and other benefits to change their faith. On the other hand, the Bengal government has stated that while praying is a personal freedom, they will take legal action if there is any proof of forced conversions happening against someone's will.