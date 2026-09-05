The Ganga River's water level at Gandhi Ghat, Patna, has crossed the danger mark by 1.93 metres, nearing its Highest Flood Level. The Water Resources Department has issued a high alert, intensifying flood preparedness and rescue operations.

The water level of the Ganga River at Gandhi Ghat in Patna has crossed the danger mark by 1.93 metres, prompting the Water Resources Department to issue a warning to district authorities and intensify flood preparedness measures.

According to the department, the water level at the Gandhi Ghat gauge site was recorded at 50.53 metres at 10 AM on Saturday, against the danger mark of 48.60 metres. The river is flowing close to its Highest Flood Level (HFL) of 50.52 metres, with officials warning that a new HFL may be established at the site.

The Water Resources Department has directed all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to take precautionary measures and remain alert, particularly in riverine Diara areas where pressure from rising water levels may increase.

Officials have been instructed to inform residents living near embankments, initiate necessary action and ensure continuous patrolling by district-level flood management teams.

"Appropriate action should be initiated after informing the residents living in the river-facing areas of the embankments. Additionally, continuous patrolling by the district-level flood management team must be ensured," the notice read.

MP Alleges Inadequate Relief

Meanwhile, Independent MP Pappu Yadav, who inspected flood-affected areas in the Kursela-Bhagalpur stretch, alleged that relief measures by the government were inadequate.

"We have come here to conduct an inspection, covering the entire stretch of the Kursela-Bhagalpur area. We spent the entire night out on the river. The government is merely going through the motions; it is just a formality," Yadav told ANI.

"There is no drinking water, no fodder for livestock, no milk for children, and no anti-venom for snakebites. They simply start distributing food at 11 or 12 o'clock and stop by 1 o'clock. Some ate, some didn't; some got the news, others didn't, and the same goes for the water supply," he added.

Yadav said he provided financial assistance and relief materials to affected families during his visit.

"Right now, we gave Rs 500 to every family. We also provided quintals of flattened rice (chura), along with packets containing 5 kg of rice and 5 kg of flour. The public, whom we regard as God, has the rightful claim to these resources and my life's assets," he said.

State Government Mounts Response

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary held a high-level review meeting to assess the flood situation, water levels, embankment conditions and relief and rescue operations across the state.

The Chief Minister had also conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and reviewed the situation in low-lying diara regions along the Ganga and its tributaries.

Choudhary directed District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police in flood-affected districts to remain stationed in their respective areas and ensure immediate assistance to affected people. He also instructed officials to prepare a list of affected families and ensure that no one waits unnecessarily for relief.

Authorities were asked to continue food distribution through relief camps and community kitchens.

The state government has deployed 27 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and 9 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams in flood-affected areas for rescue and relief operations.

The Water Resources Department and district administrations have been directed to maintain round-the-clock monitoring of embankments from Buxar to Bhagalpur and remain alert against possible erosion or breaches.

The state administration has also linked the flood command centre with the Chief Minister's Dashboard for real-time monitoring of the situation and relief operations. (ANI)