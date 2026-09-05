Surendra Singh Choudhary’s solo effort to clear garbage from Ajnar River went viral, drawing global praise and a job offer from The Ocean Cleanup founder Boyan Slat.

A 20-year-old Indian man’s months-long mission to clean the garbage-filled Ajnar River has drawn international attention after his efforts went viral online.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, had been clearing plastic waste and garbage from the polluted waterway on his own for several months. A video documenting his work, showing the river’s transformation before and after the cleanup, gained traction on social media.

Genuine Efforts Lead To Job Offer

The video eventually caught the attention of Boyan Slat, founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based organisation working to remove plastic pollution from oceans and rivers. Responding to an X post highlighting Choudhary’s work, Slat wrote: “Come work for us.”

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Another X user claimed Slat had offered Choudhary a job and a move to the Netherlands following his viral river-cleaning video. Divided Reactions Online

The reported offer sparked mixed reactions among social media users. One wrote: “He should accept the offer and leave India. Nobody cares about his hard work here. Life gives you very few chances to leave hellhole.”

Another commented: “Western countries moved ahead because they learned to respect work. India, meanwhile, is still busy treating politicians like their fathers.”

A third user said: “He should just escape India, he’s got once in a lifetime opportunity to improve his family’s life.” Others pointed out that his work symbolised the importance of individual responsibility in tackling pollution, regardless of recognition.