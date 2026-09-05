TN Congress chief Manickam Tagore announced the party will attend the TVK alliance meeting on Sept 9. He affirmed Rahul Gandhi as the 2029 PM candidate and dismissed rumours of any trouble within the alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Congress to attend TVK alliance meeting

Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore on Saturday said the party will participate in the second alliance meeting of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), after TVK leaders invited the Congress to attend the meeting scheduled for September 9. Tagore made the remarks during a press conference after Tamil Nadu Ministers and TVK leaders N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna met Tagore, and Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan, in Chennai. "TVK ministers came and met us at our party state headquarters and asked Tamil Nadu Congress to attend the meeting of TVK alliance party leaders on September 9 at 4 PM. Our Congress will attend the second TVK alliance meeting," Tagore said.

Rahul Gandhi is PM candidate for 2029: Tagore

He also reiterated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be the party's prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. "I am again saying clearly that in the 2029 Parliament election, our leader Rahul Gandhi will be the PM candidate. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has just started to do his work as per the people's mandate," he said.

Tagore further said there were attempts to create differences within the alliance but asserted that the Congress remained firm. "I know some journalists will try to break the alliance and want to create trouble. But we are clear on it," he added.

Alliance leaders clarify stance on PM candidacy

Earlier, TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna, Anand, Arun Raj and others also met Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan at the party office and invited VCK to attend the upcoming alliance meeting.

The developments come amid discussions over the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, after some TVK leaders projected party chief Vijay as a possible contender. Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan recently clarified that the "Vijay for PM" remarks were not an official announcement but were made out of affection. "It was said out of affection and is not an official announcement," Rajmohan had said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister P Viswanathan had also asserted that Rahul Gandhi would be the Congress' prime ministerial candidate in 2029. "We are sure that Rahul Gandhi will be the Prime Ministerial candidate. There is no room for other questions," Viswanathan said.

He also said there was no issue between the TVK and Congress alliance and described such differences as common among political parties. "There is no problem between the Thavek-Congress. It happens in all parties," he said.

TVK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Sengottaiyan, meanwhile, reiterated the party's stand on Vijay's leadership and said the Chief Minister was working towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)