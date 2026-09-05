Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel marked Teachers' Day by contributing to the Teachers' Welfare Fund, expressing his gratitude. Students from various Gandhinagar schools also visited the Chief Minister's residence to make voluntary contributions.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Teachers’ Day, expressed his gratitude to teachers for their invaluable contribution to shaping individuals and society by making a voluntary contribution to the Teachers’ Welfare Fund, as a mark of respect for his Gurujan. According to an official release from Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on Teachers’ Day, students from several schools in Gandhinagar visited the Chief Minister’s residence in the morning to voluntarily contribute to the Teachers’ Welfare Fund.

The Tradition of Teachers' Day

Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the country every year on September 5 to mark the birth anniversary of former President of India and distinguished teacher, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. On this day, voluntary contributions are made to the Teachers’ Welfare Fund in acknowledgement of teachers’ role in shaping individuals and society, a release said.

CM Interacts with Students and Officials

CM also followed this tradition and expressed his respect and gratitude towards teachers by contributing to the Teachers’ Welfare Fund. He also interacted with the schoolchildren who had come to collect the contribution. On this occasion, District Development Officer Digant Brahmbhatt, District Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty, District Education Officer BN Prajapati, District Primary Education Officer Piyush Patel, other officials and school teachers were present, a release added.