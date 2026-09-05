Tension flared at a blockade in Teliamura, Tripura, after a sick patient was carried through on foot. A scuffle erupted between protesters and police. The situation worsened when an SDPO allegedly removed a barricade, leading to another clash.

Tension Erupts at Tripura Blockade

Tension erupted at a blockade site after a sick patient was reportedly carried on foot from one side of the blockade to the other, triggering a heated confrontation between protesters and police. A scuffle was also reported between the two sides.

SDPO's Intervention Sparks Further Confrontation

Following the incident, Jirania Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sudhir Kumar reached the spot to assess the situation and attempted to defuse tensions by holding discussions with the protesters. According to allegations made to ANI by Prasenjit Debbarma, a surrendered NLFT cadre and joint convener of the movement, the situation escalated during the discussion after the SDPO allegedly removed a bamboo barricade erected by the protesters. Debbarma alleged that the removal of the barricade led to a heated exchange between the police and protesters, with tensions escalating rapidly. Amid the verbal confrontation, a scuffle reportedly broke out between the two sides.

As the situation became increasingly tense, SDPO Sudhir Kumar eventually left the spot, according to those present. The incident led to heightened tension at the blockade site, prompting the deployment of additional police personnel to prevent further escalation and maintain law and order.

Concerns Over Medical Emergencies

The reported incident has also raised concerns over the movement of critically ill patients and access to emergency medical services in the event of a prolonged blockade. Questions have been raised over how medical emergencies will be handled if access routes remain affected.

The latest confrontation has added to the tension at the site, with the administration reportedly making efforts to restore normalcy and prevent any further escalation. Further details awaited. (ANI)