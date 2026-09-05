A 41-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife after quarrel over dinner at their residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday night.

A 41-year-old man allegedly strangled his wife after quarrel over dinner at their residence in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Wednesday night. The accused, identified as Krishnakant Yadav, allegedly returned home around 9.45 pm and asked his wife, Yamini, to serve dinner for him and their two children - a son and a daughter. However, Yamini was preparing to leave for dance practice ahead of the Ganeshotsav celebrations and reportedly told him to serve the food himself.

A heated confrontation erupted between the couple during which Krishnakant allegedly grabbed Yamini by the neck, repeatedly punched her and threw her onto the bed.

When Yamini complained of feeling uneasy, Krishnakant reportedly rushed out to get medicines. However, as her condition deteriorated, he took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The couple had reportedly migrated from Uttar Pradesh to Nagpur around a year ago. Krishnakant works for an insurance company, while Yamini was a homemaker.

Mankapur police initially registered a case of accidental death. However, the autopsy report reportedly revealed that Yamini had been strangulated, prompting police to register a murder case against Krishnakant.

He was subsequently arrested by the police in connection with the alleged killing.