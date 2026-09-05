A viral video of a scooter rider using a footpath to bypass traffic has sparked an online debate about pedestrian safety and road behavior. The incident highlighted the widespread misuse of footpaths, prompting discussions on traffic discipline and the need for stronger enforcement.

A video of a man riding his scooter along a footpath to escape a traffic jam has sparked a heated debate online, with social media users questioning road behaviour and pedestrian safety. The clip, shared by the X account Ghar Ke Kalesh, shows the rider using a concrete footpath as an alternative route while vehicles remain stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road beside him.

In the viral footage, cars, two-wheelers and other vehicles can be seen packed closely together, with their red tail lights stretching along the congested road. Meanwhile, the scooter rider appears to move steadily along the relatively clear footpath, passing pedestrians, other two-wheelers, street signs and lights.

The footpath is separated from the main road by a low barrier, but that does not stop the rider from using the pedestrian space to avoid the traffic. Pedestrians are seen having to make way as the scooter passes through an area intended for people walking.

Ghar Ke Kalesh shared the video on September 3 and questioned the behaviour, writing: “How is this normal? Absolute idiots turning footpaths into personal highways”.

Also Read: UP Man Uses Mobile Phone Box As Tiffin, Viral Video Leaves Friends Laughing (WATCH)

Watch the viral video here:

Scroll to load tweet…

The post quickly prompted a wider discussion about the growing misuse of footpaths. While some users criticised motorists for treating pedestrian paths as shortcuts, others pointed out that footpaths in several places are already occupied by shops and businesses, leaving pedestrians with little usable space.

Another user criticised two-wheeler riders more broadly, arguing that much of their behaviour on roads is far from normal. Others shifted attention towards enforcement, asking whether authorities should also be held responsible when such violations continue without consequences.

The incident has therefore raised a broader question about pedestrian rights, traffic discipline and the need for stronger enforcement to keep footpaths safe and accessible for those they are actually meant for.

Also Read: Coimbatore: Teen Steals Gold To Surprise Boyfriend With Fancy Bike! Read On