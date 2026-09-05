A 16-year-old boy swallowed multiple razor blades, leaving doctors in Hyderabad facing a high-risk procedure to retrieve the sharp objects from his stomach.

A 16-year-old boy swallowed multiple razor blades, leaving doctors in Hyderabad facing a high-risk procedure to retrieve the sharp objects from his stomach. The teenager, identified as Mujebur Rehman, was rushed to Osmania General Hospital at around 2 am on Thursday. An X-ray revealed multiple radio-opaque blade fragments lodged inside his stomach, prompting doctors to refer him to the hospital’s Medical Gastroenterology department.

A team of doctors subsequently carried out a minimally invasive gastrointestinal endoscopy to remove the dangerous objects. After a delicate procedure, the medical team successfully extracted three sharp razor-blade pieces from the teenager’s stomach.

The retrieval posed a challenge because the razor blades’ jagged edges could potentially cause severe internal injuries. Doctors had to manoeuvre the sharp fragments with extreme precision to prevent lacerations or perforations in the stomach and gastrointestinal tract.

“The procedure was challenging because there are always chances of internal injuries in the form of lacerations and perforations,” Dr Ramesh Kumar said.

Fortunately, the teenager’s recovery following the procedure was good and the hospital said he was currently doing well.

Senior health officials highlighted that the Medical Gastroenterology team at OGH has considerable expertise in performing endoscopic procedures to extract various foreign bodies lodged in the gastrointestinal tract.