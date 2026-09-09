Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay is travelling to London on his first overseas tour to seek investments. He will meet industrialists to pitch the state as a premier business destination. Before his trip, he will chair a crucial alliance meeting.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to embark on his first official overseas visit tomorrow, travelling to London via Dubai to pitch the state as a premier investment destination.

London Visit to Woo Investors

CM Vijay is expected to stay in London for a few days and hold meetings with industrialists from European countries. During these meetings, he is expected to urge them to come to Tamil Nadu in India and set up new businesses, as well as make substantial investments in the state.

Vijay will depart from Chennai for London via Dubai on an Emirates Airlines passenger flight tomorrow night. As this marks CM Vijay’s first international trip since assuming office, authorities at the Chennai Airport are actively coordinating logistics. A high-level Advance Security Liaison (ASL) meeting is reportedly scheduled at Chennai's old airport today to finalise security and protocol arrangements.

Additionally, a delegation of senior officials from the state's Industries and Finance departments will reportedly fly out ahead of the Chief Minister to lay the groundwork for the bilateral meetings. It is also reported that a few officials from the Industries Department and the Finance Department will travel to London and may leave for London ahead of the Chief Minister.

Domestic Alliance Meeting

Before his departure, Vijay is set to chair a crucial second alliance coordination meeting today at TVK's headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, with the meeting set to focus on formalising the structure and functioning of the ruling alliance. The high-stakes meeting is expected to deliberate on key issues, including the formalisation of the post-poll coalition, drafting of a Common Minimum Programme, setting up of a steering committee and finalising an official name for the alliance.

According to sources, invitations have been sent to all partners of the TVK-led alliance. The alliance includes the Indian National Congress (5 MLAs), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM). While major allies including Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK have confirmed their attendance, the Left parties are likely to stay away.

Following Recent Investment Success

This international investment push follows closely on the heels of the "Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment Conclave 2026." where the state government recently announced that it secured investment commitments worth Rs 1,02,514 crore through 104 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) at the conclave. (ANI)