    Tamil Nadu Budget 2024: Key announcements by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu

    Key highlights include the launch of the "Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam" housing scheme, allocation of funds for school infrastructure development, translation of Tamil epics, support for women's self-help groups, urban infrastructure projects, rural road improvement, and initiatives for transgender individuals and working women

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 19, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

    Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu presented the State Budget for 2024-25 on February 19. Amidst a challenging financial landscape, all eyes were on the budget, which carries the theme ‘Crossing obstacles and marching towards growth’, to discern the stance of the DMK Government on fiscal prudence versus populism.

    Among the key highlights of the budget presentation was the unveiling of the "Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam" housing scheme, paying homage to the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. The initiative aims to construct 8 lakh concrete houses in rural areas across the state, with the ambitious goal of achieving a 'hut-free' Tamil Nadu by 2030.

    Here are key announcements made in the Tamil Nadu budget 2024 presentation:

    * An allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of school infrastructure, including the creation of 15,000 skill labs at schools with a budget of Rs 300 crore. Additionally, Rs 200 crore has been earmarked for the second phase of the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme. The total allocation for school education stands at Rs 44,042 crore, with Rs 8,212 crore allocated for higher education.

    * A provision of Rs 2 crore for translating the twin epics of Tamil, Silapathikaram and Manimekalai, into 25 Indian languages to disseminate Tamil ideas encompassing unity, integrity, citizens' rights, competence in commerce, religious harmony, poverty eradication, hunger alleviation, and feminism.

    * Allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for infrastructure development in government schools, with plans to equip all 23,000 government primary schools with smart classrooms.

    * Formation of 10,000 new women self-help groups (SHGs) this year, with financial assistance amounting to Rs 35,000 crore through banks. Additionally, Rs 11,750 crore has been allocated for the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (Kalaignar Women's Rights Grant Scheme).

    * Earmarking Rs 2,500 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

    * Allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the development of north Chennai, including the restoration of beaches such as Ennore and Besant Nagar with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.

    * Allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for the improvement of rural roads spanning 2,000 km.

    * Plans to provide free higher education to transgender individuals.

    * Construction of three new Thozhi hostels for working women with a total allocation of Rs 26 crore.

    * Allocation of Rs 213 crore for the revamp of public libraries in Tamil Nadu.

    * Establishment of the Space Industrial and Propellants Park by TIDCO in an area of 2,000 acres in the Tuticorin district to promote the aerospace sector.

    * Free Wi-Fi hotspots will be installed at 1,000 locations throughout major corporations like Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, and more across Tamil Nadu.

    * Chennai will witness the establishment of a state-of-the-art film city, with an investment of Rs 500 crore.

    * This fiscal year will see the acquisition of 3,000 new buses and 500 battery-operated vehicles.

    * The government has earmarked Rs 400 crore for the second phase of the extension, renovation, and modernization of the Grand Anicut Canal System, benefiting 2.5 lakh acres in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
