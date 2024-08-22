Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC upholds bail for accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, dismisses appeal

    The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Mohan Naik, one of the accused in Gauri Lankesh's murder. The decision, sought by Gauri Lankesh's sister and the state government, marks a significant moment in the case.

    The Supreme Court has dismissed a special petition challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant bail to Mohan Naik, one of the accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. The petition, filed by Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavita Lankesh and the Karnataka state government, sought to overturn the High Court's order. However, a bench led by Justice Bela M Trivedi upheld the High Court's decision, stating they would not interfere with it.

    Gauri Lankesh, a well-known journalist, was brutally murdered outside her home on September 5, 2017. Mohan Naik, one of the accused in the case, was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on December 7, 2023. Following this, both the Karnataka government and Kavita Lankesh filed appeals in the Supreme Court, hoping to revoke Naik's bail.

    'Pratap Simha must be ashamed of roaming with accused in Gauri Lankesh murder': Minister Priyank Kharge

    Mohan Naik is the 11th accused among 17 individuals charged in connection with Gauri Lankesh's murder. Notably, he is the first among the accused to be granted bail. The case's main accused, Amol Kale, is alleged to have orchestrated the murder, while Parasuram Waghmore is accused of pulling the trigger, and Ganesh Miskin is said to have driven the getaway vehicle. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which led the probe, has compiled an extensive charge sheet spanning 8,500 pages and has listed 527 witnesses.

    Despite the gravity of the charges against Naik, which include conspiracy to murder, the Supreme Court's decision signifies a critical moment in the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the high-profile case.

