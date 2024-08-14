Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Pratap Simha must be ashamed of roaming with accused in Gauri Lankesh murder': Minister Priyank Kharge

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge condemned former BJP MP Pratap Simha for associating with a Gauri Lankesh murder case suspect, calling it shameful. Kharge also addressed CP Yogeshwar’s situation, stating no discussions occurred about his status and reaffirming that adherence to party principles is required for joining the Congress.

    Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge lashes out former MP Pratap Simha for roaming with Gauri Lankesh murder accused vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 1:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 1:47 PM IST

    In a strong condemnation, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized former BJP MP from Mysore-Kodagu, Pratap Simha, for publicly associating with a person accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kharge expressed his disapproval of Simha’s actions and the implications it holds.

    Kharge asserted, "We have repeatedly highlighted the presence of organizations and ideologies behind the murders of MM Kalburgi and Gauri Lankesh. Now, what clearer evidence do we need? Former MP Pratap Simha should feel ashamed of himself for flaunting his association with such an accused individual."

    Karnataka HC grants bail to three accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case

    Addressing another issue involving CP Yogeshwar and the Congress party, Kharge clarified that there had been no discussions regarding Yogeshwar's status. He pointed out that during Yogeshwar’s recent visit to Delhi, his concerns were not addressed by the BJP high command. "The decision about ticket allocations lies with the BJP. Yogeshwar must make his choice, and our party will then decide its course of action. Anyone who adheres to our party’s principles and wishes to join us is welcome. Our only requirement is that they accept our principles," Kharge added.

    This statement reflects the ongoing political tension and highlights the controversies surrounding party affiliations and associations with controversial figures.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Congress bans Jan Aushadhi kendras in govt hospitals BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemns decision vkp

    Karnataka Congress bans Jan Aushadhi kendras in govt hospitals; BJP MP Tejasvi Surya condemns decision

    Bengaluru On camera, BMTC bus mows down bikers, crashes into cars on busy road (WATCH) AJR

    Bengaluru: On camera, BMTC bus mows down bikers, crashes into cars on busy road (WATCH)

    Karnataka Young man stabs Alvas PU College student over alleged love failure in Moodabidri case filed vkp

    Karnataka: Young man stabs Alvas PU College student over alleged love failure in Moodabidri, case filed

    Bengaluru BMRCL announces 3-day disruption in Namma Metro Green line starting today; Check details here vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL announces 3-day disruption in Namma Metro Green line starting today; Check details here

    Techie from Lucknow goes missing in Bengaluru, wife pleads for police help vkp

    Techie from Lucknow goes missing in Bengaluru, wife pleads for police help

    Recent Stories

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieves career joint best ICC ODI Rankings, moves to No. 2 spot snt

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieves career joint best ICC ODI Rankings, moves to No. 2 spot

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased; other details dmn

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government announces Rs 6 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased; other details

    Independence Day 2024: How to properly hoist India's national flag? Check Dos and Don'ts AJR

    Independence Day 2024: How to properly hoist India's national flag? Check Dos and Don'ts

    France reports over 140 cyberattacks linked to Paris Olympics 2024, none disrupted Games snt

    France reports over 140 cyberattacks linked to Paris Olympics 2024, none disrupted Games

    Stree 2 Advance Box Office: Will Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film record the biggest opening of 2024? Read this RBA

    Stree 2 Advance Box Office: Will Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film record the biggest opening of 2024?

    Recent Videos

    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon