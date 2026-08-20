Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a letter to AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Satyender Jain, threatening to expose 'three more scams' in key departments, claiming his previous allegations on the liquor policy and Jal Board have been vindicated.

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in jail, on Thursday penned a fresh letter addressed to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, threatening to expose "three more scams" involving the party in various key departments.

'Three More Scams to be Exposed'

In the letter dated August 20, 2026, Chandrashekhar claimed that his previous "exposes" regarding the Delhi Liquor Policy and the Jal Board have been vindicated and alleged that more revelations are "in loading." "One more tick in the box, to expose your corruptions. Gone right the expose of 21-22 has been vindicated, now after "Liquor policy" case, its "Jal Board", Next 3 more to go--in loading.... 3 more "scams" and "corruption" of yours in 3 other key departments will be exposed," the letter stated.

Warning to AAP, Focus on Punjab

Labelling the AAP as the "Anytime, Always Party of Scam," Chandrashekhar cautioned against fooling Punjab. "Don't worry soon "AAP" - Anytime, Always Party of scam, reputation will only move levels up of the reality which is "scams." Forget about fooling Punjab again - people are going to kick you all right on your back. Like what happened in Delhi, Punjab will be even crazier kicking your arrogance of you and your scam party," he wrote.

Accusations of Using 'Proxies' on Youth

Focusing on "Gen-Z," Chandrashekhar accused the AAP leader of using "proxies" to incite the youth. "Also Kejriwal ji, the proxy's you are using to provoke "the youth of our country", "the Gen-Z" will not work, your proxy's will be exposed, that will be my BAE (Before Anything Else) to do," the letter read.

Chandrashekhar Hints at Past Association

Chandrashekhar also hinted at a long-standing connection with the party's top brass, referencing an "association" from 2015 and 2016. "Let me enlighten you a hint - "you and your proxy" "founders", hope remember 2015, 2016 Association with me, you guys might have "dellululu" - but I have got it, I shall surprise you soon," he claimed.

"I will not let you guys fool my Younger, Brother and Sisters, who are future of our country, our youth. So Kejriwal ji, Satyender ji, Congrats on your 2.0 to jail in loading now. Also soon, very soon Kejriwal ji and your proxy party, I am coming for you guys, this time to nail the final. I will "clock it"," he added. Signing off the letter as "Your worst nightmare," Chandrashekhar reiterated his resolve to "expose" the entire leadership, saying, "Will expose you all."