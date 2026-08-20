PM Narendra Modi, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, and Congress leaders including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary, remembering his service to the nation and contributions to public life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary, remembering his contribution to public life and service to the nation. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, paying homage to the former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and recalled his contribution to the nation. "On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi, I pay my tributes to his memory and remember his service to the nation and contribution to public life," he wrote on X.

Congress Leaders Pay Tribute

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid an emotional tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and vowed to uphold the late leader's ideals of unity and democracy. In a post on X, Citing Rajiv's legacy of unity and democratic principles, he promised to keep working for a progressive and united nation. Rahul Gandhi said, "Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen."

Recalling his father's teachings, he said, "Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage. The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me."

Congress leaders led by CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Late Rajiv Gandhi on his 82nd birth anniversary at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also offered floral tributes at the memorial of the former Prime Minister, described as the "architect of modern India".

In a post on X, Congress wrote, "Rajiv Gandhi ji, the architect of modern India, is being remembered by the entire country today."

A Look at His Life and Legacy

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed office in October 1984 at the age of 40, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He remained in office till December 2, 1989.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.

His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software, laying the foundation for India's information technology growth.

In 1988, his government's policies helped establish the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), boosting the country's software industry. (ANI)