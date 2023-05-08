Stone pelted for second time at Vande Bharat Express in Kerala

According to initial reports, the glass window of the train has been damaged in the surprise attack.

Kasaragod: In Valapattanam, close to Kannur, there was yet another incident of pelting stones on the recently launched Vande Bharat Express in Kerala. The incident happened at 3.27 pm on Monday when the semi-high speed was traveling from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram.

According to initial reports, the glass window of the train has been damaged in the surprise attack. The Railway Police Force and the Kerala Police are looking into the matter.

Earlier, in a similar incident, a stone was pelted at the Vande Bharat train, damaging a window of a coach. The incident took place close to the Tirur Railway station of Malappuram district.

The Vande Bharat Express has collected Rs 2.7 crore in the first six days of operation. From April 28 to May 7, over 27,000 passengers availed the services between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod.

The Indian Railways received 31,412 bookings and according to data, passengers prefer to travel in the executive class of the 1,128-seat train.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod on April 25. The train covers 11 districts with stops at Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, ShoranurJn, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The train number for Vande Bharat Express Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod is 20634 and Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is 20633. The train will depart at 5.20 am from Thiruvananthapuram and arrive at Kasaragod at 1.25 pm. The return journey shall commence at 2.30 pm from Kasaragod and arrive at destination Thiruvananthapuram at 10.35 pm.

According to the Indian Railways notification, a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod will cost Rs 1590 for AC Chair Car and Rs 2880 for Executive Chair Car. On the other hand, the ticket price from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is Rs 1,520 for AC chair car and Rs 2,815 for the executive chair car.

