    'Do not demoralize soldiers...' Army debunks fake news over Manipur 'battle' claim

    "Such rumours need to be dispelled as they not only tarnish the image of these apolitical and righteous forces but they also demoralize the soldier who executes these operations on the ground," an Indian Army official said.

    Factcheck Army and Assam Rifles debunk fake news over Manipur battle claim
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published May 8, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing crisis in the parts of Manipur, the Indian Army has urged media, influencers and social media users to refer to official sources and verified handles of the forces for information pertaining to the security situation in the state.

    The Indian Army had to come up with a statement in the form of rebuttal to a media house which had published an article with the headline "Fierce battle between Kuki militants and state forces at Pukhao Terapur".

    While stating that the security forces have conducted themselves impartially in restoring normalcy in the state, the Indian Army said a total of 23,000 internally displaced people have been accommodated at several Army and Assam Rifles Company Operating Bases/ Military Garrisons on humanitarian grounds.

    Out of them, 9,500 people are from the Meitei community while another 10,000 belong to the Kuki community.

    "…. inimical elements are spreading false rumours about the leanings of these security forces towards a particular community. Such rumours need to be dispelled as they not only tarnish the image of these apolitical and righteous forces but they also demoralize the soldier who executes these operations on ground," an Indian Army official said.

    What is the matter?

    A fake quadcopter video alleging Assam Rifles helping armed persons of one of the communities is under circulation in the social media platforms and mainstream media in the state.

    As per the security forces, the said video apparently has been prepared not only to disturb the peace and harmony of the state but also to malign the reputation of the force whose impartial and fair conduct is beyond reproach.

    "Assam Rifles strongly condemns and denies baseless allegations by anti-national elements who have released this fake video. Indian Army requests all sections of the media, influencers and population are requested to refer to official sources & verified handles for any news/ content," the Army said.

    A total of 54 people were killed in the ethnic clash that erupted in several villages, hills and valley areas of Manipur.

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 5:33 PM IST
