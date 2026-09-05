A case has been filed against Samajwadi Party's Moradabad vice-president Haji Mohammad Usman for allegedly offering namaz inside the government Circuit House premises. The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Case Registered Against SP Leader Over Viral Video

A case has been registered against Moradabad Samajwadi Party (SP) district vice-president Haji Mohammad Usman after a video showing him allegedly offering namaz inside the government Circuit House premises here went viral on social media.

The incident took place in the Majhola police station area of Moradabad. In the viral video, Usman, who is the uncle of SP's Bilari MLA Haji Irfan, can be seen offering namaz behind his vehicle on a road in the Circuit House premises.

Following the video, a complaint was submitted by the Public Works Department (PWD) Circuit House in-charge and Assistant Engineer Anit Kumar. Police registered a case against Usman under Sections 285 and 292 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police Statement on the Incident

Speaking about the matter to ANI, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP, City) Kumar Ranvijay Singh said, "Here in the Majhola police station area, there is a Circuit House. Yesterday, the in-charge there submitted an application to Station Officer (SO) Majhola. In that, they alleged that they were given a video in which a person named Haji Usman was offering namaz against the rules in the premises of the Circuit House."

He added, "After that, because of this kind of act, traffic and people's movement there were affected. Such an act performed at a public place was against the rules. Considering all these allegations, we have registered a case under relevant sections, and further investigative action and legal proceedings are being taken."

Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.