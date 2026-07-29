Siddaramaiah attacked Pralhad Joshi's appointment as Union Education Minister, calling it a 'shame'. He cited Joshi's alleged defense of Bilkis Bano case convicts and his RSS background, demanding his immediate removal from the portfolio.

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday criticised the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the Union Education Minister, alleging that the decision had left Kannadigas "ashamed" and demanding his immediate removal from the portfolio.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "We should have been proud that a Member of Parliament from Karnataka had become the country's Education Minister. Instead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appointed Pralhad Joshi - an MP who defended those convicted of raping a woman - leaving Kannadigas ashamed."

Joshi an 'Ideological Twin' of Predecessor

He alleged that Joshi and outgoing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were "ideological twins" and claimed that both had entered politics through the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"Pralhad Joshi is no different from outgoing Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Ideologically, they are twins. Both entered politics through the RSS-affiliated ABVP and share the RSS's outlook towards women, Dalits, the poor, backward communities, Muslims and Christians. That is why Joshi has been brought in to replace Pradhan. Only the face has changed; the direction remains the same. He, too, will act according to the instructions of the RSS. During the Gujarat riots, Bilkis Bano was subjected to gang rape. Pralhad Joshi defended the Gujarat Government's decision to release those convicted in the case on the grounds of "good conduct" and spoke in their support," he added.

Concerns for Education System

Siddaramaiah also said that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had raised the issue in Parliament and demanded that Joshi be removed from the Education Ministry. "Our concern now is what will happen to the country's education system under a person with such views. Leader of the Opposition @RahulGandhi and MP @priyankagandhi have exposed Pralhad Joshi in the Lok Sabha and placed the truth before the country. Their voices may be silenced inside Parliament, but the voices of crores of people across the country cannot be suppressed. It may not be long before Joshi follows the same path as Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

'Remove Joshi Immediately'

He further alleged that Joshi would "act according to the instructions of the RSS" and reiterated that "only the face has changed; the direction remains the same."

"If Prime Minister @narendramodi has even the slightest concern for teachers and students, he must immediately remove @JoshiPralhad from the Education Ministry and entrust this important portfolio to someone who is genuinely qualified," Siddaramaiah added.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on July 26 assumed additional charge of the Ministry of Education.