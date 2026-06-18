Shiv Sena (UBT) issued show-cause notices to MPs who skipped a crucial parliamentary meeting amid fears of a split. Party leader Anil Desai confirmed the disciplinary action, while Sanjay Raut branded any absentees as 'traitors'.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Thursday issued show-cause notices against Members of Parliament (MPs) who skipped a key parliamentary party meeting amid the growing speculation that a group of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away to join the Shiv Sena. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, party MP Anil Desai said that disciplinary action was initiated against MPs who skipped a meeting, stating that show-cause notices have been issued to all absentees seeking an explanation for their absence.

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Disciplinary Action Initiated

Desai said, "The meeting just got over, show-cause notice was sent today."

When asked what kind of action would be taken against those who did not attend, he said, "Action is this only: show-cause notice. Why didn't you come? That will be asked. Notice will be given to everyone who didn't come."

Emphasising that the party would seek explanations from all absent MPs, Desai added, "Yes, notice will be given to all."

On what specifically would be asked of the absentees, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "Questions will be like: you were informed, you were messaged, you were WhatsApped, you received it too. And you didn't give any reason if you were coming or not, so your absence will be looked at that way."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje, after participating in the meeting, said that six MPs were absent from the gathering.

Raut Brands Absentees 'Traitors'

The meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs at the party's Parliament office in Delhi on Thursday amid speculation over possible defections under the "Operation Tiger", with senior leader Sanjay Raut asserting that those who skip the meeting would be considered "traitors."

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs, including Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, Sanjay Jadhav, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Rajabhau Waje, were present at the meeting held at the party's Parliament office.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Sanjay Raut took a sharp stance on the attendance of party MPs and said, "Jo aayenge wo hamare, nahi aayenge wo beimaan-gaddar" (Those who attend are ours; those who do not are dishonest and traitors).

Shiv Sena (UBT) had issued a three-line whip to all its MPs, directing them to attend an important meeting at the party's Parliament office in Delhi. When asked whether he was confident that all MPs of the party would attend the meeting, Arvind Sawant responded with a thumbs up gesture. (ANI)