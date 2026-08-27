Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir confirms a thorough probe into the MPSC paper leak, where 6 were arrested. He also detailed efforts to assist Maharashtra tourists stranded in Nepal floods, ensuring their safety is the top priority for the state government.

MPSC paper leak probe underway

Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir on Wednesday said a thorough investigation is underway into allegations of a paper leak in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector recruitment examination, adding that the administration is gathering details and will take appropriate action in the matter.

In June 2026, Ahir left Shiv Sena (UBT) to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena; following his switch, he was elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council on July 1.

Speaking to ANI, Ahir said the state Home Minister had already emphasised the issue and that a case had come to light, with further leads and possible connections being examined by the authorities. "The State Home Minister has emphasised this matter. A case has come to light, and there appear to be further leads or connections involved; the administration and the government are gathering full details, and appropriate action will be taken very soon," the Shiv Sena MLC said.

He said the police had already swung into action, formed a capable team and initiated a detailed inquiry into the allegations surrounding the MPSC Drug Inspector recruitment examination.

Notably, on August 26, the Crime Branch arrested six individuals in connection with a breach of confidentiality regarding the MPSC Drug Inspector (Group-B) examination, officials said.

According to the police, a case was registered under the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Malpractices) Act, 2024, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The investigation revealed that the accused had illegally obtained questions from the examination set. Following a meticulous investigation, the six accused were apprehended on August 26. The accused were produced before the Court, which has remanded them to police custody until September 2.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has already cancelled the entire recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Department following irregularities in the examination. The decision came after an investigation by the Crime Investigation Branch reportedly found that one candidate had gained prior access to the question paper. The background of a preliminary inquiry conducted after complaints were received regarding alleged malpractice in the screening examination held on March 22.

Efforts to assist Maharashtra tourists stranded in Nepal

The Shiv Sena leader also spoke about the situation arising from the floods in Nepal and the Maharashtra tourists who are reportedly stranded there.

Ahir said official figures regarding the number of affected people from Maharashtra were not yet available, but authorities had already established contact with registered tour guides. He pointed out that the presence of unregistered individuals organising tours had created difficulties in determining the exact details of people who may be affected. "Official figures from Maharashtra aren't in yet, but contact has already been established with registered tour guides. However, there are also many unregistered individuals who organise such tours, which is causing some difficulties. We are in touch with the affected families," Ahir, the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, said.

Ahir said the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had instructed all district collectors in Maharashtra to gather and consolidate information about people who could be stranded or affected by the floods. He said that once the details are consolidated, the state government would consider whether a team should be sent from Maharashtra or whether assistance should instead be coordinated with the central government to bring the affected people back. "The primary priority is to ensure their safety," Ahir said.

The death toll in the devastating flash floods in Nepal has risen to 359, while 910 people remain missing or out of contact, as authorities intensify search, rescue and relief operations amid a warning of another major flood threat from a newly formed lake upstream of the Lhende River.

The flash flood struck the Bhotekoshi area near Rasuwagadhi on the Nepal-China border on Wednesday morning, prompting large-scale search, rescue and relief operations as authorities work to locate those missing and assist stranded nationals.

The Indian government has established a 24x7 special control room at the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate assistance and facilitate communication with Indians affected by the floods. Search and rescue teams in Nepal continue efforts to locate those missing and provide relief to people affected by the flash flood, while Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing are coordinating with local authorities to trace and assist Indian nationals. (ANI)