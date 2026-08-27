BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu hit out at Punjab's AAP govt over its education initiatives. SAD's Sukhbir Badal also slammed the govt over a mass leave protest by employees demanding pending DA arrears, which has impacted OPD services statewide.

Bittu Criticises AAP's 'Education Revolution'

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over its education initiatives, alleging that its claims of an "education revolution" were not reflected on the ground.

In a post on X, Bittu alleged that the Ludhiana School of Eminence, inaugurated by AAP leaders in 2024 with much fanfare, was now facing poor conditions. He claimed that the school's "high-tech swimming pool", which was highlighted during the inauguration, was lying dry and in a neglected state.

"In 2024, the 'AAP' leadership inaugurated the Ludhiana School of Eminence with great fanfare. But today, the conditions there speak volumes about the government's true state. It was first claimed to have a 'high-tech swimming pool,' but today it lies completely dry and in ruins. Schools were opened merely to grab newspaper headlines, but there's no arrangement on the ground. Punjab's future won't improve with these hollow claims, but through real work on the ground", Bittu said.

The BJP leader alleged that schools were being opened only to gain publicity and newspaper headlines, while proper facilities were missing on the ground. "Punjab's future will not improve through hollow claims, but through real work and efforts at the grassroots level," he said.

Opposition Slams Govt Over Widespread Employee Strike

Earlier today, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal slammed the Punjab government over a reported mass leave protest by government employees demanding clearance of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears.

Reacting to visuals from the Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh, Badal claimed that over 3 lakh employees had gone on leave and accused the government of bringing "shame" to the prestigious office, alleging that "no PR or media gag order" could hide the situation.

"*Ae Ki Hoya, Kejriwal Moya !* Unprecedented scenes from inside Punjab Secretariat in Chandigarh, where over 3 lakh govt employees went on leave today seeking their pending DA arrears. Such shame has been brought to a prestigious office! No amount of PR or media gag order can now help guru dokhi @bhagwantmann @AAPPunjab MURDABAAD!" Badal posted on X.

CM Mann Calls for Dialogue, End to Strike

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that dialogue and discussion cannot proceed together, calling on the protesters to end their agitation.

"Employees are an important part of our family, and we are ready to listen to every legitimate concern of theirs... But dialogue and strikes cannot proceed together... The government is committed to resolving every issue, but dialogue will only take place once the strike is called off," Mann posted on X.

Hospital Services Hit Across Punjab

Earlier today, Outpatient Department (OPD) services at government hospitals across Punjab have been impacted as employees observe a statewide strike over their long-pending demands, said Narendra Singh, President of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Government Medical College, Amritsar, and District President of the Co-ordination Committee of Para-Medical and Health Employees, Punjab.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said government employees have been protesting against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government for the past four and a half years over their long-pending demands.

He said that on August 7, more than three lakh employees participated in a rally in Chandigarh.

On August 27, government employees across Punjab are observing a complete strike and holding protests at block, district and headquarters levels. (ANI)