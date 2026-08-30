A sister tied Rakhi to her 24-year-old brother's body after he died of an electric shock in Telangana. The emotional farewell left family members in tears.

In a heartbreaking farewell, a sister tied Rakhi to her 24-year-old brother for the last time as he lay lifeless after dying of an electric shock in Shadnagar, Telangana. The emotional moment left family members and relatives in tears.

The deceased, identified as Jamallapur Naveen, a resident of Nehru Nagar Colony, died on Wednesday after reportedly suffering an electric shock near the Chatannapalli railway gate. He was reportedly repairing an electrical wire at a shop when he accidentally came into contact with a live current.

Naveen was repairing a wire when he came into contact with a live current

With the Rakhi festival approaching, his sudden death left his sister, Poojitha, devastated. She tied Rakhi to her brother one final time before bidding him a tearful farewell, remembering the sibling bond they shared. The family was left struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss.