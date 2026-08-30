The BJP held a meeting with 45 young leaders, led by Nitin Nabin, to discuss strengthening its connection with the youth. Key suggestions included avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach and focusing on two-way communication with young people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a detailed discussion on issues concerning the country's youth, with BJP National President Nitin Nabin interacting with 45 select young party leaders invited from across the country.

According to sources, the meeting focused on strengthening the party's dialogue, engagement and participation with young people across different sections of society.

A Nuanced Approach to Youth Engagement

Participants were invited to share their views and suggestions on how the BJP can establish a more meaningful and sustained connect with the youth. Several participants reportedly emphasised that young people should not be viewed as a single, homogeneous category. They suggested that different groups of youth may have different aspirations, concerns and priorities, and therefore the party should adopt differentiated approaches while engaging with them.

Some participants also suggested that instead of using the term "Gen Z" broadly, the party should use terms such as "youth" or refer to specific age groups wherever appropriate.

Emphasising Two-Way Communication

A key point raised during the discussion was the need for two-way communication. One participant stressed that whenever party leaders engage with young people, the interaction should not be limited to communicating the party's own views. Leaders should also listen to the concerns, aspirations and suggestions of young people and create greater opportunities for their participation.

Balancing Outreach and Strengthening Cadre

A participant also underlined the importance of ensuring that efforts to strengthen outreach among younger voters do not leave older and long-standing supporters of the party feeling ignored or neglected. The need to maintain a balance while expanding engagement with different age groups was highlighted.

Another suggestion was that while increasing dialogue with young people is important, equal attention must be given to strengthening the enthusiasm and confidence of the party's cadre and grassroots workers. Participants emphasised the need to further strengthen the workers' faith and confidence in the party's leadership.

Future Plans and Follow-Up

A Union Minister who attended the meeting also reportedly observed that many issues are a matter of time and that things gradually fall into place with sustained efforts.

According to sources, the discussion is not expected to be a one-time exercise. Further meetings will be held with the 45 leaders who participated in today's interaction.

All participants have been asked to submit their detailed suggestions to their respective team leaders within the next seven to eight days. The suggestions received from these 45 leaders will subsequently be consolidated and considered for implementation through the party's programmes and outreach initiatives. (ANI)