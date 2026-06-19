A Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, led by Shashi Tharoor, will visit J&K and Ladakh from June 22-25. The panel aims to get firsthand insights on India-China and India-Pakistan relations, with a special focus on border issues.

Panel to Assess India-China, Pakistan Border Issues

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, is scheduled to meet at 4:30 pm on Friday in the Parliament House Annexe (PHA) to receive a pre-departure briefing from the Ministry of External Affairs ahead of its upcoming study visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The briefing will be given by representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs ahead of the Committee's field visit scheduled from June 22 to June 25.

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According to the agenda, the Committee will deliberate on the subject "Understanding India-China Relations and the way forward", with special reference to the Indo-China border. It will also discuss "Recent developments in India-Pakistan relations", with a specific focus on the India-Pakistan border.

The study visit is aimed at enabling members of the Parliamentary panel to gain first-hand insights into strategic and security-related issues in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the context of India's relations with China and Pakistan. The visit will cover key locations including Jammu, Srinagar, Kargil and Leh, where the Committee is expected to interact with stakeholders and assess ground-level developments.

Committee on Transport Reviews West Asia Impact

Earlier, on June 15, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture discussed the impact of West Asian geopolitical developments on India's road infrastructure sector in the Parliament House Annexe Extension (PHAE).

Janata Dal (United) National Working President and Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Sanjay Kumar Jha, is heading the committee meeting. The committee held discussions with the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, on the subject, "Impact of Geopolitical Developments in West Asia on India's Road Infrastructure Sector. (ANI)