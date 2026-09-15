Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed arrangements for Char Dham Yatra-2026, emphasizing pilgrim safety. He directed officials to monitor routes, manage traffic, ensure animal welfare, and strengthen health and communication services.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for Char Dham Yatra-2026 through video conferencing. He sought information from the District Magistrates of the districts associated with the pilgrimage regarding the condition of routes, traffic, health and security arrangements, and directed officials to ensure a safe, smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for devotees.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister said the safety and convenience of pilgrims must remain the top priority. He directed officials to continuously monitor weather and landslide conditions along the pilgrimage routes, ensure adequate security arrangements at vulnerable locations and strengthen coordination among all concerned departments. He also directed officials to ensure prompt relief and rescue arrangements in the event of any emergency.

Key Directives for Route Management and Safety

To regulate traffic pressure along the pilgrimage routes, Dhami directed officials to ensure that all necessary facilities at holding areas are properly maintained. He said traffic management during the pilgrimage should be such that devotees do not face unnecessary inconvenience.

Keeping in view the crowd and movement of pilgrims at Yamunotri Dham, the Chief Minister directed officials to develop a second horse parking area around 500 metres before the shrine, streamline Dandi-Kandi services and take necessary action regarding an alternative route from Kharsali. He also directed officials to regulate the movement of pilgrims and horses and mules on the trekking route and ensure effective crowd management in the Suryakund area.

Dhami directed strict compliance with prescribed standards for the operation of horses and mules, regular health check-ups of the animals and action against those violating the rules.

He called for special vigilance in the Chirbasa and Bhairav Glacier areas on the Kedarnath trekking route, directing officials to regulate the movement of pilgrims, horses and mules, and Dandi-Kandi services at vulnerable locations and ensure immediate rescue arrangements whenever required.

The Chief Minister directed officials to take necessary action for widening the Yamunotri trekking route and expedite widening and pothole-repair works on the Gangotri route. He also directed continuous monitoring of landslide-prone areas along the pilgrimage routes, with special vigilance in the Syanachatti area. He further directed officials to ensure effective traffic management on the Jyotirmath-Marwari route and maintain the availability of adequate machinery for promptly clearing the route in case of blockages.

Pilgrim Amenities and Essential Services

In view of weather conditions at all four Dhams, Dhami directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements for pilgrims, including bonfires. He particularly emphasised health services on the Kedarnath and Badrinath routes, directing officials to ensure adequate availability of doctors, paramedical staff, oxygen and emergency medical facilities.

The Chief Minister directed officials to maintain proper sanitation along the pilgrimage routes and ensure scientific disposal of horse and mule dung. He also called for effective arrangements to facilitate smooth darshan for devotees.

Dhami directed the concerned departments and telecom companies to coordinate and take necessary steps to strengthen emergency communication systems in areas facing mobile network issues.

He also directed officials to ensure adequate toilets, drinking water, electricity, lighting and shuttle services along the pilgrimage routes, along with regular cleaning and surprise inspections of toilets.

Regulation of Helicopter Services

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that helicopter service tickets are made available only at the prescribed fares. He said strict action should be taken against any complaints of overcharging or unauthorised ticket sales. He stressed that helicopter operations must prioritise the safety of pilgrims, keeping weather conditions in mind.

Dhami directed all District Magistrates and concerned departments to ensure that there is no compromise at any level with the safety and convenience of pilgrims during the Char Dham Yatra. He called for continuous monitoring of pilgrimage routes and vulnerable locations and immediate action in case of any problem.

Yatra Registration and Darshan Statistics

During the meeting, officials informed that 66,07,749 pilgrims have registered for Char Dham Yatra-2026 so far. As of 7 pm on September 14, 2026, a total of 50,56,160 devotees had undertaken darshan. This includes 7,08,407 pilgrims at Yamunotri, 7,89,773 at Gangotri, 14,98,544 at Kedarnath, 17,36,619 at Badrinath and 3,22,817 at Hemkund Sahib.

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