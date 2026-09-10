The Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging Mumbai University's decision to cut student intake in law colleges by 50% for 2026-27. It upheld the Bombay HC's dismissal but set aside the Rs. one lakh costs imposed on the petitioner.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea challenging the University of Mumbai’s decision to reduce by half the student intake capacity of affiliated law colleges for the 2026-27 academic year.

Bombay High Court's Stance and Costs Waived

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana upheld the Bombay High Court’s decision rejecting the challenge, while setting aside the Rs. one lakh costs imposed on the petitioner, Lawyers’ Foundation. The Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea in July, observing that it appeared to be a proxy litigation instituted on behalf of an affected law college. The High Court had also questioned how the petitioner had obtained certain information cited in the petition, including confidential details concerning a college.

Before the Supreme Court, the petitioner assured the bench that it would not institute frivolous petitions in the future. Taking a lenient view in light of the assurance, the Court modified the High Court’s order to the extent that it imposed costs.

University Decision and Final Verdict

The plea challenged Mumbai University’s decision to cut the sanctioned intake by 50 per cent for both three-year and five-year LLB courses across around 45 affiliated colleges. With the Supreme Court declining to interfere with the dismissal of the petition but removing the costs, the Special Leave Petition was dismissed.

(ANI)