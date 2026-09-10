Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has initiated the process to establish a State Disaster Emergency Relief Force (SDERF). The move aims to ensure a trained and rapid response mechanism in the national capital during any disaster situations.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that the process to establish a State Disaster Emergency Relief Force (SDERF) in the national capital has been initiated to ensure a trained and rapid response mechanism during disaster situations.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "Following the instructions of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the process of forming the State Disaster Emergency Relief Force in Delhi has been initiated. During a meeting with senior NDRF officials at the Delhi Secretariat, necessary inputs were gathered for the state-of-the-art SDERF team."

The Delhi CM further stated that the SDERF move aims to boost Delhi’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities. "The government is decisively moving forward in the direction of ensuring that Delhi has its own trained, capable, and rapid response mechanism in the event of any disaster. For the promptness and coordination with which the NDRF team worked during the relief and rescue operation at Satya Niketan, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude on behalf of all Delhi residents to the entire team."

Satya Niketan Building Collapse

This comes after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse near Delhi University’s South Campus. A five-storeyed building being used as a paying guest accommodation collapsed, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals and injuries to others.

Crackdown on Illegal Constructions

On Wednesday, CM Gupta directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to step up action against illegal constructions across the capital, with demolition drives expected in several areas.

The Chief Minister has asked senior MCD officials to remain on the ground and oversee the action, according to a statement issued by the Delhi government. The crackdown will also extend to paying guest (PG) accommodations and hostels. Gupta has directed officials to conduct detailed inspections of PGs and hostels across Delhi and take action wherever unauthorised construction is found.