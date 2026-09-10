In Rajasthan's Deeg district, a man named Pushkar climbed a telecom tower, threatening to take his own life. He was protesting a month of poor mobile network connectivity and expensive recharge plans that caused inconvenience and financial loss for villagers.

A bizarre incident unfolded in Rajasthan’s Deeg district after a man climbed a telecom tower and threatened to take his own life, reportedly protesting poor mobile network connectivity in his village.

According to NDTV report, the man, identified as Pushkar, climbed the tower in Bedham village, claiming residents had been struggling with mobile network problems for around a month. According to his allegations, the poor connectivity was affecting phone calls, internet access and other online activities, causing inconvenience and financial losses for local residents.

Pushkar also reportedly complained that mobile users were paying high recharge charges despite receiving inadequate network services.

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Sadar police station rushed to the location. Police began speaking with Pushkar and tried to persuade him to climb down safely.

District Superintendent of Police Sharan Kamble said, "We received information that a young man had climbed a telecom tower over alleged technical issues and poor mobile network connectivity. Following the alert, personnel from the Sadar police station were immediately dispatched to the site. After counselling and interacting with the youth, police successfully persuaded him to come down from the tower safely."

According to police, Pushkar remained on top of the tower for nearly three-and-a-half hours. Technical staff from Jio were also called to the location to inspect the reported connectivity problems and assess the situation.

Police Station In-Charge Virendra said, "The youth climbed the telecom tower over complaints of poor mobile network connectivity and expensive recharge plans. Technical staff from Jio were called to the spot, and the network-related issues were inspected and addressed. After nearly three-and-a-half hours of persuasion and remedial action, the youth, identified as Pushkar, agreed to come down from the tower."

Pushkar eventually descended safely after discussions with the police and telecom officials.

The unusual incident highlights how increasingly dependent people have become on reliable mobile connectivity for communication, internet access and essential online services. In this case, a month-long network problem reportedly escalated into a dangerous protest, prompting police intervention and technical action from the telecom company.