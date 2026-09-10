The Supreme Court Collegium, led by CJI Surya Kant, has recommended the elevation of eight judicial officers as judges for the Delhi High Court. The names will now be sent to the Union Government for final approval and notification.

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal to appoint eight judicial officers as judges of the Delhi High Court, in a significant move to strengthen the High Court.

Details of Delhi High Court Recommendations

According to a statement issued after the Collegium meeting held on September 10, 2026, the officers recommended for elevation are Gurvinder Pal Singh, Nivedita Anil Sharma, Nisha Sahay Saxena, Sanjay Sharma-I, Bharat Parashar, Aditi Choudhary, Dinesh Bhatt and Arun Bhardwaj. The recommendation has been made by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. The Collegium is presently composed of CJI Surya Kant and senior Supreme Court judges including Justices Vikram Nath, BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh and PS Narasimha.

The names will now go to the Union Government for consideration. The appointments will take effect after the Centre accepts the recommendations and issues the requisite notifications. The proposed elevations comprise senior members of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service who have held important judicial and administrative assignments across Delhi’s district courts, as well as roles connected with legal services and the Delhi High Court administration.

Other Recent Judicial Appointments

Earlier last month, the Central Government on Thursday notified the appointment of nine advocates as Additional Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The nine advocates appointed as Additional Judges are Monica Chhibber Sharma, Harmeet Singh Deol, Pravindra Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Gaur, Puja Chopra, Sunish Bindlish, Minderjeet Yadav, Divya Sharma and Ravinder Malik.

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh also got a new Judge and two Additional Judges, with the Central Government notifying the appointments. (ANI)