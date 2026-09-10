The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting for Sep 11 was postponed, fueling speculation of a reshuffle. The Congress high command has sought a performance report of ministers from CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu by Sep 30, with changes expected this month.

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting scheduled for September 11 has been postponed amid growing speculation over a possible expansion and reshuffle of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led council of ministers, with Congress sources indicating that the party high command has sought a performance report of ministers and proposals for changes by September 30.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu returned to Shimla from New Delhi late Wednesday, while around four ministers are still learnt to be camping in the national capital. Sources said the Cabinet meeting was postponed after some ministers requested more time as they had not returned to Shimla.

High Command Seeks Performance Report

The postponement has intensified political discussions within the Congress over a possible restructuring of the state government, with party insiders indicating that the exercise could be completed by the end of September. According to Congress sources, the party's central leadership has sought a report card from Chief Minister Sukhu on the performance of ministers, along with recommendations on names for induction into the Cabinet and possible changes in portfolios. The final decision, however, is expected to be taken by the top leadership of the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Sources said two new faces are likely to be inducted into the state Cabinet, while two existing ministers may be dropped as part of the proposed reshuffle. Changes in portfolios are also expected.

The possibility of a Cabinet rejig has led to speculation among ministers and party leaders, particularly over the possibility of senior ministers being shifted or losing key portfolios. The buzz gained momentum after Chief Minister Sukhu visited New Delhi, where around six ministers were also present at the time, leading to speculation that discussions on the long-pending Cabinet expansion, portfolio allocation and organisational matters were held with the Congress leadership.

Ministers Downplay Speculation

Party insiders said new faces could be inducted by the end of this month, while a broader restructuring of portfolios and state-level leadership is also being discussed. Education Minister Rohit Thakur, who returned to Shimla on Thursday, sought to downplay the significance of the Delhi visit, describing it as part of routine party activities. "This was a routine exercise. In our party, when we went to Delhi, we had many party programmes and also met many of our leaders... they met as part of routine exercises, and the main programme was, in a way, our routine," Thakur said.

Chief Minister Sukhu, however, avoided speaking to the media in Shimla.

Broader Restructuring Eyed

The Congress government has been facing internal challenges over portfolio distribution, representation and functioning of the state leadership. With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the proposed exercise is being viewed as more than a Cabinet expansion, with possible changes in ministerial responsibilities and organisational structure also under consideration.

The final shape of the reshuffle is expected to depend on consultations between Chief Minister Sukhu and the Congress high command, with September 30 emerging as a key deadline for the exercise. (ANI)