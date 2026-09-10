Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said G20 and BRICS summits are for global collaboration, not political credit. He also alleged corruption in the Ram Mandir trust and demanded a transparent probe into claims of wrongdoing with donations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said international summits such as G20 and BRICS are platforms for global collaboration and cooperation, and should not be projected as achievements for political credit. Thackeray said such gatherings are held across the world and focus on international engagement. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I have said this earlier also, be it G20, be it BRICS, these are summits for international collaboration and cooperation, and these summits keep happening around the world; there is nothing to beat your own drums over."

Allegations over Ram Mandir trust

Thackeray also raised allegations related to the Ram Mandir trust and demanded a transparent investigation into the issue. He alleged that devotees across the world have been disturbed over claims of wrongdoing involving donations made for the temple. He said, "Every Hindu around the world has been disturbed, has been troubled by the fact that the BJP-appointed trust over the Ram Mandir has indulged in 'chanda chori'. Answers are yet to be given; there has to be a transparent, accountable, free, and fair investigation into this. Hindus around the world deserve an answer because all of us have faith in the temple, all of us have done our bit for the temple, and many families across the world have donated to the temple. When that donation has been taken as loot by some people, there has to be an investigation, and there has to be punishment."

Summit Preparations and Security in Delhi

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across the national capital. Delhi Police has mobilised thousands of personnel and is deploying multi-layered arrangements spanning access control, surveillance, intelligence gathering and emergency response. To ensure safety at the international event, around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel and nearly 200 companies of paramilitary forces have been mobilised for the security arrangements. For on-route security and traffic enforcement, specialised surveillance cameras are in place.

New Delhi is gearing up to host the BRICS Summit for the fourth time. India’s Chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, deploying a human-centric approach across its core pillars to reinforce institutional strength and support sustainable growth. (ANI)