Speaking at Arundhati Bhattacharya's book launch, Mukesh Ambani praised her leadership, calling for efforts to empower women for a 'Viksit Bharat'. He stated that AI can never replace human intelligence and that the world needs more EQ than IQ.

'AI Can Never Replace Human Natural Intelligence'

Calling for efforts to empower thousands of indomitable women leaders to build and run the new temples of Viksit Bharat, Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday lauded the journey of former State Bank of India (SBI) Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya. Speaking at the book launch event of 'Indomitable: A Working Woman's Notes on Work, Life, and Leadership' by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Mukesh Ambani said that artificial intelligence (AI) can never replace human natural intelligence. He described Bhattacharya’s life journey as a story of courage, values and leadership. He said the Hindi title of her memoir, “Aparajita”, represented a person who never accepts defeat.

"Arundhatiji mastered natural intelligence, which I have experienced and in this age of AI, I still believe that AI can never replace Human Natural Intelligence that all of us have," Mukesh Ambani said.

More EQ Than IQ: The Case for Women in Leadership

Highlighting her leadership at SBI, Ambani said Bhattacharya became the first woman Chairperson of the country’s largest bank and guided the institution through a period of transformation. "In 2013, she became the first woman Chairperson in SBI’s history of more than two centuries, leading this vast institution through change with courage, empathy and clarity. It’s now my firm conviction that our world needs more Emotional Quotient than Intellectual Quotient — which is to say, more women in leadership positions," he said.

"She listens carefully. She speaks candidly. She challenges constructively. She is a strategic thinker who understands the present clearly and sees the future early. The English title describes her perfectly: indomitable—a person whom no hurdles can halt, no adversity can defeat. But I believe the Hindi title is even more powerful: Aparajita. One who can never be defeated. One who has never accepted defeat in life," he added.

Sharing key lessons from Bhattacharya’s life, Mukesh Ambani said family values, accepting responsibility, continuous learning and empowering people were important principles for success. "Family is our first and most enduring capital—emotional, moral and spiritual. My father taught me that setbacks are not verdicts; they are feedback. When something fails, ask three questions: Why did I miss? What will I change? And how quickly can I act? Leadership is not about collecting followers; it is about creating more leaders," he said.

A Story for the Youth of 'Bharat'

Mukesh Ambani said Bhattacharya’s book is not an ordinary autobiography but a call to action. "It's a great joy to be with all of you today for the celebration and the launch of the Hindi edition of Arundhati Bhattacharya's memoir, Indomitable. The English title describes her perfectly. Indomitable, a person whom no hurdles can halt, no adversity can defeat... This occasion has been five years in the making... More importantly, the Hindi edition takes her story to young women and men of Bharat, in our cities, towns, districts, and villages,” he said.

Mukesh Ambani said that since joining the Reliance Board in 2018, Arundhati Bhattacharya “has enriched our deliberations with her experience and independence of mind”. “She brings optimism into every boardroom discussion with the confidence of a leader who has faced complexity and found a way forward," he said.

“She (Arundhati Bhattacharya) has consistently encouraged us to promote diversity as a source of stronger leadership and better decisions from day one in 2018. Today at Reliance, we are very proud to have many more women leaders at senior levels across Reliance. I can tell you that women bring a rare kind of EQ, empathy quotient, to negotiate any real-life situation. It is now my firm conviction that our world needs more emotional quotient than intellectual quotient, which is to say, more women in leadership positions," he added.

A Call to Action for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Mukesh Ambani spoke about the need of facing challenges and urged people to build an India where every girl can dream without limits. He also referred to the Hindi version of the book which has ‘Aparajita' in the title. "Each of us will face moments when the road is difficult, the outcome uncertain, and the temptation to give up very real. At that moment, remember the spirit of 'Aparajita'. We may not control every circumstance, but we can always summon our courage, the intensity of our effort, and rise again... Let us build an India where every girl can dream without limits, every woman can lead without barriers," he said.

Mukesh Ambani said that Arundhati Bhattacharya’s achievements against all odds are a source of inspiration. He also called for empowering indomitable women leaders to build new temples of Viksit Bharat “The book we are celebrating today is not an ordinary autobiography. It is a call to action. Arundhati's achievements against all odds are a source of inspiration for working mothers around the world. Nevertheless, they also remind corporate India that it still has a very long way to go in ensuring that women get what they deserve. Therefore, I wish to appeal to all my fellow business leaders today. Let us collectively launch an effective initiative to strengthen the ecosystem that supports working women and working mothers in corporate India,” he said.

“I request Arundhati and other accomplished sisters like her to guide this initiative... Let us help and empower thousands of indomitable women leaders to build and run the new temples of Viksit Bharat," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)