    Supreme Court set to decide on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail on May 10

    Kejriwal's counsel, Abhishek Singhvi, assured the court that the Chief Minister wouldn't sign any official documents if granted interim bail, provided the Delhi Lieutenant Governor didn't invalidate decisions due to unsigned files.

    First Published May 8, 2024, 4:30 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 8) hinted at the possibility of issuing an order regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea on May 10. During the hearing, Justice Sanjiv Khanna indicated the court's ongoing consideration of the matter. Kejriwal's bail plea was previously heard on Tuesday, with the court reserving its decision.

    During the proceedings, the apex court expressed reservations about CM Kejriwal resuming his official duties if granted interim bail, particularly in light of the ongoing election. The bench stressed its reluctance for Kejriwal's potential interference in governmental affairs if he were to be released temporarily.

    Kejriwal's counsel, Abhishek Singhvi, assured the court that the Chief Minister wouldn't sign any official documents if granted interim bail, provided the Delhi Lieutenant Governor didn't invalidate decisions due to unsigned files.

    However, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Kejriwal's bail plea, asserting that leniency shouldn't be extended to him because of the election. The ED argued against creating a separate class for politicians and stressed the need for impartiality in considering bail requests.

    In response, the bench highlighted the need to evaluate each case on its merits, regardless of the individual's political status. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the ED, highlighted the several cases involving Members of Parliament pending across the country and questioned the prioritisation of bail for politicians over other individuals with pressing circumstances.

