The Department of Fisheries is holding an outreach program in Lakshadweep on August 31. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will release the 'Mission Rangeen Machhli 2031' Strategic Action Plan for Ornamental Fisheries Development at the event.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India, is organising an Outreach Programme of the Ministry of Fisheries, Govt. of India at Agatti, Lakshadweep on Monday (August 31). On the occasion, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will release "Mission Rangeen Machhli 2031" Strategic Action Plan for Ornamental Fisheries Development.

According to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of India, the Outreach Programme will be graced by the august presence of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj; Prof. SP Singh Baghel, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, along with Praful Khode Patel, Administrator of Lakshadweep.

The event will also witness the participation of fish farmers and fishers, including women fish farmers and fishers in person, along with officials from the Department of Fisheries, GoI, Government of Lakshadweep, representatives from fisheries cluster and line Ministries and Departments.

India's Untapped Marine Potential

India's vast marine resources remain significantly underutilised despite the country's immense oceanic wealth. With a coastline spanning 11,099 km, an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of 2.2 million sq. km and an estimated marine fisheries potential of 5.31 million tonnes, India possesses tremendous opportunities for sustainable fisheries, deep-sea fishing, mariculture and blue economy development.

Lakshadweep: A Hub for Blue Economy Growth

Lakshadweep exemplifies this untapped potential, with an EEZ of nearly 4 lakh sq. km, accounting for about 17% of India's total EEZ, and a lagoon area of over 4,200 sq. km. This vast and resource-rich marine ecosystem offers significant scope for harnessing high-value fisheries resources, expanding mariculture, generating coastal livelihoods and accelerating sustainable blue economy growth.

The government is adopting a cluster-based approach to drive integrated and value chain-oriented growth in the fisheries sector. In line with this strategy, Lakshadweep has been notified as a dedicated Seaweed Cluster to promote cultivation, processing, value addition and market linkages.

The Lakshadweep islands are also endowed with abundant marine ornamental fisheries resources, offering significant potential for sustainable rearing, exports and livelihood generation while conserving the marine ecosystems.

'Mission Rangeen Machhli 2031' Strategic Plan

During the outreach program, the Vice President will distribute benefits to beneficiaries in the fisheries sector and release the Mission Rangeen Machhli 2031" Strategic Action Plan for Ornamental Fisheries Development. The Strategic Action Plan will provide a uniform framework for scientific management, biosecurity, quality assurance and regulatory compliance across the ornamental fisheries value chain.

Standardising Practices and Ensuring Quality

The SOPs will standardise practices relating to broodstock management, breeding, hatchery operations, production systems, quarantine, health management, traceability, aquarium operations, handling, transport and trade, ensuring consistency and adoption of best management practices nationwide. They will also strengthen stakeholder capacities, improve product quality and biosecurity standards, facilitate certification and market access, and support the sustainable, organised and globally competitive growth of India's ornamental fisheries sector.

Driving Sustainable Marine Fisheries

India is endowed with a vast and diverse marine resource base, supported by a coastline of approximately 11,099 km and an Exclusive Economic Zone of about 24 lakh sq. km. The marine fisheries potential within India's EEZ is estimated at 58.6 lakh MT, supporting the livelihoods of approximately 50 lakh fishers and contributing significantly to food security, nutrition, employment, income generation and export revenues. India is presently among the leading fisheries and aquaculture producing countries globally and exported seafood valued at around ₹73,890 crore during FY 2025-26.

Most fishing activities are concentrated within 40-50 nautical miles of the coast, while deeper waters and areas beyond national jurisdiction offer substantial opportunities for harvesting high-value species, particularly tuna and tuna-like resources. Recognising the strategic importance of sustainable marine fisheries, the Government of India has notified an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from the Indian EEZ and the High Seas, including Guidelines for Sustainable Harnessing of Fisheries in the High Seas by Indian-Flagged Fishing Vessels, 2025.

Lakshadweep's Tuna Fisheries Potential

Lakshadweep is endowed with rich oceanic fisheries resources, particularly high-value tuna species such as Yellowfin Tuna and Skipjack Tuna, which form the backbone of the island's marine fisheries sector. Supported by vast and productive waters, these commercially important species offer significant opportunities for sustainable harvesting, value addition, export growth and livelihood generation, positioning Lakshadweep as a key hub for tuna-based fisheries and blue economy development. (ANI)