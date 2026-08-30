NBEMS conducted the NEET-PG 2026 exam for 2.65 lakh candidates across India. A technical glitch at a Jaipur centre affected 2,445 students, who will have a re-exam on September 5. The process involved extensive security measures.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) successfully conducted the NEET-PG 2026 examination on Sunday, 30 August 2026, across the country with comprehensive logistical, technological, security and manpower arrangements to ensure a fair, secure and seamless examination process, as per the press release.

The examination was scheduled for 2,73,096 candidates at 1,111 examination centres across 339 cities, covering all 36 States and Union Territories. A total of 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the examination, with the examination completed for approximately 2,63,535 candidates.

Extensive Security and Monitoring Measures

The nationwide examination was supported by extensive real-time monitoring and stringent security measures. A total of 2,527 faculty members were appointed as Independent Appraisers to oversee the conduct of the examination.

In addition, more than 700 senior faculty members, including Deans, Directors, Medical Superintendents and senior professors, were deployed as Flying Squad members. To strengthen coordination and monitoring, 16 NBEMS Regional Command Centres were made operational across the country.

The examination centres were also placed under live CCTV surveillance, which was continuously monitored from the NBEMS Command Centre at its Headquarters in Dwarka. A dedicated team of 190 personnel from NBEMS and TCS was deployed for real-time surveillance and monitoring.

At the dedicated Command Centre at NBEMS Headquarters, officials from NBEMS, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, BEL, ECIL and TCS maintained close and continuous oversight of the examination process throughout the day.

As part of measures to further strengthen examination security and prevent impersonation, Aadhaar-based authentication of candidates was successfully undertaken at examination centres. Government agencies extended their full support towards the secure and orderly conduct of the examination.

Technical Disruption in Jaipur

While the examination was completed for the overwhelming majority of candidates nationwide, an unforeseen technical disruption occurred at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura Centres, Jaipur, Rajasthan (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683), where the examination could not be completed for 2,445 candidates due to internal power supply issues at the test centres, attributable to M/s TCS Ltd., the examination conducting agency.

Re-examination for Affected Candidates

NBEMS deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the affected candidates and has taken prompt steps to ensure that they are provided a fair and equitable opportunity to appear in NEET-PG 2026. Accordingly, re-examination of all affected candidates will be conducted on Saturday, 5 September 2026, at 3:00 PM in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Venue details and other examination-related instructions will be communicated separately to the concerned candidates.

Successful Nationwide Conduct

The successful conduct of the examination across 1,111 centres in 339 cities reflects the extensive coordination among examination authorities, medical institutions, faculty, security agencies, technology teams and other stakeholders involved in the nationwide exercise.

The NBEMS has appreciated the cooperation, patience and trust of the candidates and acknowledges the dedicated efforts of all personnel and institutions associated with the conduct of NEET-PG 2026. (ANI)