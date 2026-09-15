Sachin Pilot congratulated Congress winners in the Rajasthan municipal elections while cautioning that the BJP might misuse power and state machinery to influence results on seats with narrow margins, warning against undermining the democratic process.

Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Tuesday congratulated party candidates and workers for their victories in the recently concluded municipal elections, while raising serious concerns that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might "misuse power" and state machinery to influence results in civic boards on seats decided by narrow margins.

Taking to X, the senior Congress leader lauded the winning representatives and urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to local development and public welfare. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for a bright future to all Congress candidates who emerged victorious in the recently concluded municipal elections in the state. I hope that you will always remain dedicated with full commitment to the development of your area and public service," Pilot stated.

He also acknowledged the efforts of party cadres at the grassroots level, adding, "I also extend heartiest congratulations to all Congress leaders, office-bearers, and workers for registering victories in these elections."

Pilot raises concerns over BJP's 'misuse of power'

Congress leader further cautioned against the "misuse" of administrative resources to swing tight contests. "At the same time, there is a danger that in several places, the BJP may misuse power to form boards on seats with narrow margins, employ government machinery, and influence results through intimidation and threats," Pilot alleged.

Issuing a stern warning against any interference with the people's mandate, the former Deputy Chief Minister asserted, "Any attempt to undermine the democratic process cannot be tolerated.”

Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results

On Monday, BJP narrowly defeated the Congress by a margin of less than one percentage point in the recently concluded Rajasthan urban local body elections, securing 35.18 per cent of the total votes polled across 309 civic bodies.

The BJP received 37,35,567 votes, while the Congress secured 36,35,952 votes, with a difference of 99,615 votes between the two parties. The winning margin stood at 0.94 per cent.

Independent candidates secured a significant share of votes, receiving 27.38 per cent (29,06,787 votes), while the None of the Above (NOTA) option received 1.03 per cent (1,09,523 votes).

Among other parties, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) secured 0.94 per cent votes (1,00,277), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received 0.46 per cent (49,829 votes), CPI(M) got 0.32 per cent (34,170 votes), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) secured 0.28 per cent (30,179 votes), and the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) received 0.13 per cent (14,150 votes).

The BJP secured victory in the Jaipur Municipal Corporation board with 78 seats, while independent candidates emerged as key players in several civic bodies where no party secured a clear majority.

PM Modi hails BJP's performance

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the BJP's performance in the elections, saying the mandate reflected people's support for the party's policies of good governance and development under the "double-engine" government.

In a post on X, PM Modi thanked the people of Rajasthan for the BJP's victory and said, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Rajasthan for delivering a resounding victory to the BJP in the municipal elections. This is a testament to the triumph of truth over the echo of lies." (ANI)

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