The Centre said special cleanliness campaigns in government offices have generated Rs 5,102.91 crore through scrap disposal since 2021. More than 24.20 lakh sites have been covered and over 180.48 lakh files weeded out or closed. Campaign 6 will run from October 2 to 31 after a preparatory phase.

The Centre has said special cleanliness campaigns in government offices have generated more than Rs 5,100 crore from scrap disposal over the past five years. The campaigns are aimed at making 'swachhata', or cleanliness, a regular practice across government offices while also reducing pending work, clearing records and creating more usable office space.

Over 24 lakh sites covered

According to the Personnel Ministry, five annual editions of the campaign, along with monthly secretariat reforms monitoring up to July 2026, have covered more than 24.20 lakh sites since 2021.

During this period, over 180.48 lakh files were weeded out or closed. Scrap disposal generated revenue of Rs 5,102.91 crore, the ministry said.

Campaign 5 alone covered 11.6 lakh sites and resulted in 29.52 lakh files being weeded out. It also freed 233.75 lakh square feet of office space and generated around Rs 833.92 crore through scrap disposal.

Campaign 6 to begin on October 2

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh will launch an online portal on Wednesday to monitor the progress of Campaign 6. The campaign will run from October 2 to October 31, with a preparatory phase scheduled from September 16 to September 30.

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During the preparation period, ministries and departments will identify pending work in selected categories, mobilise officials, finalise campaign sites and review records. They will also plan the use of office space and dispose of identified scrap.

The Centre said Campaign 6 would cover all ministries and departments, their offices, outstation establishments and Indian Missions abroad.

Focus on reforms and good practices

The best practices from the campaign will be presented during Good Governance Week, scheduled from December 19 to December 25.

A meeting of nodal officers for Campaign 6, public grievances and appellate authorities from all 84 central ministries and departments will also be held on Wednesday.

The meeting will be addressed by the secretaries of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Posts, Coal, Mines, and the Department of School Education and Literacy.

DARPG is the nodal department responsible for coordinating and steering the annual special campaigns. Its role is to help institutionalise cleanliness and reduce pendency in government offices.

The Cabinet Secretary wrote to all central secretaries on August 5, while DARPG issued detailed guidelines for Campaign 6 on August 13.

The latest campaign builds on five years of efforts to clear unused records and scrap, improve space management and make cleanliness a continuing part of government administration. Officials will track progress through the new portal.

(With inputs from agencies)