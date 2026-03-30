Nirmala Sitharaman vs Opposition: Rupee Crisis Debate Explodes in Lok Sabha | Politics

A fierce political showdown erupted in the Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs clashed with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the falling value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.While critics questioned the government’s economic management, Sitharaman strongly defended policy decisions, citing global pressures and macroeconomic fundamentals. The heated debate reflects rising political tensions amid economic uncertainty.Is the rupee really in crisis? Watch the full story and key moments from Parliament.

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