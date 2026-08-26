A 14-year-old boy, Suman Behera, from Odisha's Cuttack district was attacked by a wild boar while bathing in a canal. He fought back valiantly, holding the animal by its neck for a prolonged period until he was rescued by villagers and fire services. Suman is now recovering from his injuries and is being praised for his immense bravery.

A routine trip to a canal for a bath took a terrifying turn for a 14-year-old boy in Odisha’s Cuttack district when he came face-to-face with a wild boar. The boy and the animal engaged in a protracted conflict as he fought valiantly to defend himself until help came.

Suman Behera, the adolescent, is a Class IX student from Gopalpur village in the Cuttack district's Banki neighbourhood. The wild boar unexpectedly charged at Suman as he was at a canal close to his hamlet. The animal attacked after pursuing him into the water. With nowhere to escape, Suman fought back and managed to grab the animal by its neck. He held on tightly as the struggle continued, battling to keep himself safe from further attacks.

Villagers quickly became aware of the terrifying situation and notified the Banki fire services crew. Suman was still engaged in combat with the untamed animal when the rescuers arrived. After restraining the boar with a rope around its neck, the firefighters cautiously approached the two and ultimately succeeded in pulling the adolescent to safety.

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The wild boar was released into a nearby woodland after the rescue. For medical care, Suman was sent to the Sub-Divisional Hospital. Although he was injured in the assault, medical professionals said that his condition was stable.

Residents of the hamlet have subsequently praised the adolescent for his bravery and composure throughout the meeting. Suman did not panic throughout the incident; instead, he held on until assistance came. His bravery has been praised by his family and the community. Sudarsan Behera, Suman's father, claimed that the family had never seen wild boars in the area before and that his son's bravery served as an example for everyone in the community.