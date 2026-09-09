Telangana CM Revanth Reddy hit out at the BRS in the Assembly, demanding they apologise for their 'arrogant' conduct. He warned them of consequences, while a police complaint was filed against KTR and over 20 BRS MLAs were suspended.

CM Reddy demands apology from BRS for 'arrogant' conduct

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday hit out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over its conduct in the Assembly, saying the party should acknowledge its mistake and apologise instead of continuing with an “arrogant” approach. Speaking in the state Assembly, Revanth Reddy said, “Why is BRS still behaving so stubbornly and rigidly about this issue? I am asking - are their crowns falling off? By realising the mistake made, correcting it, and apologising to society, their stature will only increase, not decrease.”

He further warned the BRS against continuing with what he described as an arrogant approach. “If they continue to behave with this arrogance, their lives will be reduced to dust, as stated by a member here. That is why today, this government is taking this matter very seriously,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the Haldwani 'purification' controversy involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the alleged derogatory remarks against Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Revanth Reddy said such incidents should not be viewed merely as insults to individuals. “When we are fighting about the insult faced by Mallikarjun Kharge, fights are being fought everywhere, from the streets to Parliament. Our people went up to the President, and our people are talking about initiating action against those responsible,” he said. “At the same time, no one in Telangana will tolerate such behaviour. Therefore, whether it is the insult faced by Mallikarjun Kharge or the insult faced by Gaddam Prasad Kumar, this society, this House, does not view these as insults directed at individuals,” he added.

Police complaint against KTR for derogatory remarks

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Congress MP Mallu Ravi filed a police complaint against KTR, seeking legal action over his alleged abusive and derogatory remarks against Revanth Reddy. Ravi alleged that KTR, while addressing the media, referred to the Chief Minister as “CM Revanth Reddy chillar na koduku”. Describing the remark as “grossly abusive and demeaning”, Ravi said it went beyond permissible political criticism.

The Congress MP sought registration of a criminal case and action under relevant provisions, including Sections 356 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to defamation and intentional insult.

Over 20 BRS MLAs suspended from Assembly

Meanwhile, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended over 20 BRS MLAs for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for allegedly disrupting the proceedings and raising slogans. The suspension came amid a ruckus after the BRS demanded discussion on an adjournment motion moved by KTR seeking an immediate debate on the alleged deterioration in law and order in Telangana, including alleged threats against Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao.

Among those suspended were KTR, BRS deputy leader in the House T Harish Rao, Anil Jadhav, G Jagadish Reddy, Kaushik Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Kova Lakshmi, Manik Rao, Chinta Prabhakar, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Marri Rajshekhar Reddy, Palla Rajeshwari Reddy, P Sabita Indira Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Later in the day, KTR, along with the suspended BRS leaders and party MLCs, met Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at Lok Bhawan. (ANI)