Delhi's Patiala House Court granted two-day police custody to three accused, including the building owner's son, in the Satya Niketan building collapse case that killed seven people. The owner's parents were earlier remanded in judicial custody.

The Patiala House Court on Wednesday granted two days of police custody to Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case. Delhi Police had sought three days of police custody of Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar and Sudhanshu. Seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj granted two days of custody of building owner’s son Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar and Sudhanshu after hearing the Delhi Police’s custody application. Mahesh was produced before the court after completing two days of custody, while Sanoj and Sudhanshu were produced after their fresh arrest.

Court Proceedings and Investigation

Delhi Police sought three days of custody of the accused to investigate the case and arrest another PG operator, Shubham Tyagi. During the hearing, at the request of Sudhanshu’s counsel, the court ordered a camera proceeding (closed courtroom). The counsel said that the case was being turned into a “media trial” and objected to the presence of the media. Thereafter, the court asked the media to leave the courtroom. The court granted two days of police custody after hearing the submissions of Delhi Police and defence counsel Yashpal Singh.

Arrests and Accused Details

On September 7, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House on Monday night remanded Mahesh Gupta to two days of police custody. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, were remanded in judicial custody. They were produced at the residence of the Duty Magistrate late at night and were arrested in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case.

Earlier, Delhi Police had moved an application seeking the custodial remand of Mahesh Gupta and 14 days of judicial custody for Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta.

According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.

As per Delhi police, the building owners and beneficiaries, Hariram Gupta, age 81 years, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years, and their son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years, were arrested in the case. During examination, it was found that the property is in the name of Urmila Gupta. It was being managed and run by her husband, Hariram and her son, Mahesh. Hariram has electricity connections of two floors in his name. He is a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force. Mahesh is running a hardware and paint shop. He has 2 kids. In addition, a search of the PG Operators and labour contractors is being made. Their role will also be examined in the case, and accordingly action will be taken, the police said.

Rescue Operations Concluded

The rescue operations have been completed by the agencies. A total of 12 persons were rescued, out of which 7 had expired. The families of the deceased persons have been handed over the mortal remains. (ANI)