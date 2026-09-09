MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and PWD Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar jointly inspected key Delhi areas to review civic and infrastructure preparations for the upcoming BRICS Summit 2026, directing officials to strengthen sanitation services.

Ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026, Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and Public Works Department (PWD) Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar on Wednesday conducted a joint inspection of key areas in the national capital to review civic and infrastructure preparations.

The inspection covered the BRICS Summit venue and areas surrounding Bharat Mandapam, with senior officials from the MCD and PWD, including Deputy Commissioners of the concerned zones, accompanying the team, a release said.

Focus on Sanitation and Coordination

During the inspection, the MCD Commissioner reviewed cleanliness and civic arrangements and directed officials to ensure close coordination between departments to strengthen sanitation and other essential services ahead of the summit.

Officials were instructed to undertake intensive cleaning and maintenance along identified summit routes, venues, adjoining areas, markets, roads, footpaths, green belts and other sensitive locations.

Inspection of Key Corridors

The joint team also inspected key areas and movement corridors in southeast Delhi, including Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road and Nizamuddin. Officials were directed to ensure adequate deployment of sanitation workers, machinery and supervisory personnel during the final phase of preparations.

The inspection also covered Saket and Sheikh Sarai in south Delhi, where officials reviewed arrangements related to sanitation, roads and footpaths, green areas and public facilities.

Comprehensive Directives for City Makeover

Khirwar directed the concerned departments to ensure visible improvements in enforcement, animal control, vector control, beautification, lighting and branding at all identified locations.

The MCD and Delhi Government are working in coordination to ensure a clean, safe and welcoming environment for delegates attending the BRICS Summit, as well as residents and visitors to the national capital. (ANI)