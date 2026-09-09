Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a renewed push for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) to boost infrastructure and investment in the two northeastern states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital and sought a renewed push for Externally Aided Projects (EAPs) in the two northeastern states. The meeting, held at Kartavya Bhawan, focused on increasing capital expenditure in the Northeast and creating new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure through Externally Aided Projects.

Push for Renewed Investment

In a post on X following the meeting, Chief Minister Sarma said, “We made a strong case to bring a new impetus to the pace of Externally Aided Projects in both of our states, which will open new investment channels for physical and social infrastructure.” Sarma said the Union Finance Minister responded positively to the proposals and assured the Chief Ministers of a renewed push by the Government of India to advance the development agenda.

The meeting assumes significance as Assam and Meghalaya seek to accelerate infrastructure development and mobilise greater investment to support the region’s growth.

Resident Commissioner, Assam Bhawan, Kavitha Padmanabhan, and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance were present.