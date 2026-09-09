Delhi Police probe into the Satya Niketan building collapse, which killed 7, reveals illegal renovation weakened the structure. A contractor, PG operator, and the owner have been arrested. The changes included filling the basement and removing a wall.

The Delhi Police investigation into the Satya Niketan building collapse has revealed the sequence of renovation work that allegedly weakened the structure before it collapsed, officials said on Wednesday.

Faulty Renovation Weakened Structure

According to the investigation, renovation work was carried out in the building around 10 days before the incident on the instructions of Mahesh Gupta. Police said the renovation involved levelling the basement with the ground floor. Around three truckloads of construction debris were filled into the basement as part of the work.

On the day of the incident, a wall on the ground floor was allegedly removed to create additional space for a shop. According to police, the structural changes, along with the additional load in the basement, affected the building's stability, following which the structure collapsed.

Key Accused Arrested

Labour contractor Sanoj Kumar, 35, who was allegedly engaged for the renovation work, was apprehended from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh and subsequently arrested in the case, police said. During questioning, Sanoj allegedly disclosed that he was being paid Rs 2,800 per day by Mahesh Gupta for the renovation work.

The investigation also revealed that the building was being used as a PG accommodation. PG operator Shudhanshu Lovneesh, 31, was arrested by police. Police said Shudhanshu and his associate Shubham Tyagi had taken four floors of the building on lease in August 2025 for Rs 1.05 lakh per month. According to police, they took the property at a comparatively lower rent due to its dilapidated condition. Investigators have alleged that Shudhanshu was aware of the construction work but remained negligent despite knowing that it could affect the building.

All three accused, Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar and Shudhanshu Lovneesh, were produced before the court, which granted two days of police custody. Further investigation is underway.

Seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6. (ANI)