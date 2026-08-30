Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy's government is set to complete 1000 days, a period marked by administrative overhaul, increased per capita income, and significant investments. Key initiatives include a Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver and welfare schemes.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to successfully complete the '1000 days milestone' of the People's Government on September 1. Under the visionary leadership of CM Reddy, the People's Government wrote a new chapter in Telangana history by overhauling the administration, aiming to fulfil the people's aspirations, giving priority to social justice, instilling confidence among farmers, women, and the youth, attracting massive investments to the state, and building world-class infrastructure for a bright future of the Telangana State.

Economic Growth and Investment

The Telangana state's Per Capita Income increased to Rs 4,18,931 in 2025-26, which is approximately 91 per cent higher than the national per capita income. In a move to bolster the state economy, the government succeeded in inviting huge investments, creating employment, developing infrastructure and developing the technology sector. A slew of bold initiatives was taken to strengthen the state's financial conditions while simultaneously continuing numerous welfare measures.

The collective progress and the development of the state is a testament to the active participation of farmers, women, youth, workers, employees, officials, entrepreneurs, and the general public.

Farmer Welfare Initiatives

The People's Government waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh, unmatched anywhere else in the country. The farm loan waiver scheme relieved over 25 lakh farming families from the mounting debt burden. Over Rs 36,000 crore in investment support was provided under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme. A bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for fine-variety paddy, continuous assurance through free electricity for agriculture and farmer insurance were part of the welfare of the farming community. The state government spent approximately Rs 1.68 lakh crore on agriculture and farmer welfare over the past 32 months.

Record Paddy Production

In a major achievement, the Telangana State surpassed Punjab to become the country's leader in paddy cultivation and production, setting a new record by procuring 81.12 lakh metric tonnes of grain during the last Yasangi (rabi) season.

Welfare Schemes for Citizens

Free travel for women on RTC buses was being implemented under the Mahalakshmi scheme, with over 335 crore free trips taken. Free electricity up to 200 units for over 53 lakh families was provided under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, while domestic LPG cylinders were provided for Rs 500 to 43 lakh families. (ANI)